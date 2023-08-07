Emergency drone passes ASTM tests for parachute recovery

An Orlando-based company planning to support emergency medical services in Florida with advanced drone delivery operations says it has reached a major new milestone by successfully getting its small UAS parachute recovery systems certified according to ASTM International standards.

Archer First Response Systems recently tested a Freefly Alta X aircraft outfitted with a parachute recovery system at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site. The goal was to see if the parachute, designed by Drone Rescue Systems, could protect people and property from severe damage and enable safe commercial drone operations. All tests were conducted in accordance with the latest F3322-22 ASTM specifications for deployable drone parachutes.

That these tests could be completed successfully is an important development because Archer helps first responders transport life-saving medical devices during time-sensitive and life-threatening emergencies. Their tech is integrated into the 911 infrastructure and can be easily deployed by the dispatcher for emergencies such as for sudden cardiac arrests and opioid overdoses.

More specifically, with just a few clicks, drones carrying automated external defibrillators and naloxone nasal sprays can be dispatched to reach the scene. And these drones would likely be flying over people while tending to emergencies, a robust safety system is essential for their public deployment.

Gordon Folkes, the founder and CEO of Archer First Response Systems, stresses his team was confident about achieving certification, but adds that “without the commitment and support of the Drone Rescue Systems team, it would have been a substantially more challenging feat.”

Matt Isenbarger, CEO of Freefly Systems, says, “The Alta X has been safely flown over 10,000 miles beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). With the addition of an ASTM-certified parachute, our partners at Archer First Response Systems are now poised to deliver critical lifesaving solutions to those in need, globally.”

Drone Rescue Systems says it will begin to sell ASTM-certified parachute solutions directly and through its strategic partners.

