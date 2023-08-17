SkyGrid releases the Android version of its all-in-one drone mission planning and flight app

With SkyGrid Drone Central, exploring airspace is easy, flights are automated, and insights are real-time.

Texas-based drone operation and management software specialist SkyGrid has announced the release of its automated, one-stop-shopping UAV flight planning and navigation app, SkyGrid Drone Central, for users of Android devices worldwide.

The move to introduce the Android-specific app opens SkyGrid drone navigation to virtually all mobile devices pilots use for flights. It comes a year and a half after the company broadened the distribution of its SkyGrid Flight Control iOS version from the US to a global scale, which contributed considerably to its spreading use by UAV operators.

The product of a startup launched by Boeing and SparkCognition, SkyGrid’s Drone Central is described as an all-in-one solution that allows drone pilots to prospect airspace, automate mission planning, and execute flights seamlessly to ensure safe, secure, and efficient sorties.

Powered by the company’s AerialOS operating system, the free application continuously “monitors and adapts to changing regulatory advisories, aircraft performance, and location information to safely enable a wide variety of drone operations,” according to SkyGrid.

As a platform integrating all essential aspects of drone activity, the company says the app automatically performs vetting and monitoring details pilots would otherwise need to oversee themselves, both before and during outings.

“Our goal with SkyGrid Drone Central is to provide a comprehensive solution that simplifies and enhances operations of smaller aircraft at low altitudes,” said Fabrice Kunzi, SkyGrid’s chief operating officer. “Following the successful launch of our iOS application, we’re excited to expand our reach to Android users, making advanced drone operations accessible to a broader audience.”

Now available on Google Play, the Android version of SkyGrid Drone Central promises to ensure:

Airspace Awareness: Offering insights into airspace classes, no-fly zones, roadway traffic, population density, and relevant advisories empowering operators to make informed decisions before they fly.

Weather Intelligence: Providing real-time, hyper-local weather updates, including wind speed, temperature, visibility, and more, operators are given crucial insights that can influence flight decisions, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Flight Operations: Through an intuitive interface, users can define flight parameters to automatically generate diverse missions such as area exploration, waypoints, and multi-objective missions.

Autonomous Flight Execution: Operators can effortlessly connect drones and launch missions, performing predefined flight plans autonomously, making missions more streamlined and less labor-intensive.

