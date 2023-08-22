 Skip to main content

New firmware update for DJI Terra drone mapping software

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 22 2023 - 5:59 am PT
0 Comments
drone DJI terra bill mapping software firmware

Terra, the all-in-one drone mapping solution from DJI, has received a new firmware update. Version 3.8.0 of the software packs in several new features including a revamped workflow for cluster reconstruction. And as always, many existing features have been optimized, and occasional issues fixed.

Here’s everything you need to know about DJI Terra’s latest firmware update…

What’s new in DJI Terra

  • Support for generating DEM during LiDAR point cloud reconstruction.
  • Updated workflow for cluster reconstruction. DJI Terra drone mapping software now supports multiple worker devices on the same computer. Worker devices can be added or deleted automatically, and more information about the devices can be displayed.
  • Cluster output file directory can now be set to DOS directory of network drive, such as “Z: \DJI\Terra”, allowing access to worker devices.
  • Updated layout of Quality Report for LiDAR Point Cloud.
  • Help Center now redirects users to access the DJI Terra webpage for downloading product manuals.

What’s updated in drone mapping software

  • With this latest firmware update, DJI has improved the accuracy of the Optimize Point Cloud Accuracy function.
  • The Restricted Zone can now be disabled by default.
  • Support to set gimbal tilt angle over 30 degrees for Detailed Inspection missions using DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone has been added.

What the firmware fixes

  • The layout display error for the exported PDF file of Quality Report has been fixed by firmware v3.8.0.
  • Fixed the screen lagging issue when clicking Optimize on the GCP Management page.
  • Fixed the issue where network connection error occasionally occurs when entering the GCP Management or ROI page.

Do note that for DJI Terra v3.8.0 and later versions, when using the free trial license from the official website and performing charged functions in LiDAR point cloud reconstruction, the maximum imported files cannot exceed 8 GB. You can check out the complete release notes here.

Read more: DJI releases new firmware update for Osmo Action 4 camera

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Terra

DJI Terra

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.