New drone floodlight can illuminate two tennis courts at once

Volarious, a Singapore-based tech company specializing in tethered drone systems, has launched a new floodlight called V-Light. Compatible with the DJI Matrice 30 (M30) drone series, the product provides 20,000 lumens of light that could illuminate some 5,616 square feet of land — the same size as two tennis courts.

The new DJI drone floodlight by Volarious is designed to assist first responders and public safety officials during nighttime emergencies, such as the one that happened in Pakistan last month. Seven children and an adult had to endure a 14-hour harrowing ordeal when their cable car became stranded high over a remote ravine. After one of the cables snapped, the high-risk operation was completed in the darkness of night with help from ground-based flood lights.

“Emergencies and disasters strike unpredictably, often in the dead of night,” stresses Weiliang Zhang, who founded Volarious. “As the Pakistan cable car incident remains a recent reminder, it has highlighted the importance of having a clear view of the emergency scene. In that case, aerial rescue had to be called off once nightfall due to visibility issues. Furthermore, the remote location of the incident site highlights the importance of portability in rescue equipment.”

Zhang explains that in the past, rescue crews relied on towering masts and torchlights, with masts being their go-to solution. However, due to the unwieldy size of the equipment, emergency responders frequently faced challenges in swiftly reaching accident scenes.

Torchlights are portable but have limited coverage. With a drone floodlight, it is possible to reach and illuminate the scene quickly. But then again, bright lights have a high battery power consumption, and as such, using them means the drone can remain airborne for a very short time.

The new V-Light by Volarious tries to address both of these limitations. The product draws power directly from a portable tethered system instead of the DJI M30 drone. Not only does the power supply become continuous in such a case, it enables more power to be supplied, resulting in a very bright light.

At 670 grams, the floodlight is both lightweight and compact. It can easily fit into a backpack or a small compartment in the fire truck. V-Light has a pitch angle of up to 180 degrees, and from a height of 100 feet, it can illuminate an area equivalent to two tennis courts.

“The technology of drones, continuous luminance, and unlimited flight time will surely be life-saving equipment for public safety and emergency responders,” says Zhang.

