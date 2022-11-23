All about DJI’s new Mavic 3M multispectral imaging drone

After Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Enterprise, and Mavic 3 Classic, a new member has been added to the DJI Mavic drone family: the Mavic 3 Multispectral, aka Mavic 3M. As the name suggests, this version of the Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system. Read on for more details about the latest DJI drone.

With its ability to capture detailed crop growth information, the Mavic 3M is intended for farmers and organizations engaged in precision agriculture. But since it’s based on the design of DJI’s flagship consumer drone, Mavic 3 Multispectral weighs only 951 grams and is easy to fold and fit into an ordinary bag for “anytime, anywhere” operations. At the same time, a battery life of up to 43 minutes means that the drone can cover an area as vast as 2 square km in a single flight.

When it comes to data collection, DJI’s new drone uses a two-in-one camera system to gather the information that farmers can use to get better results on the field. First, there’s an RGB camera that is equipped with a 4/3-inch CMOS and 20MP image sensor as well as a mechanical shutter with a maximum speed of 1/2000. And then there’s a four-lens multispectral camera that provides a deeper understanding of crop conditions by sensing details that the human eye cannot detect.

By combining these two cameras, DJI Mavic 3M is able to undertake applications such as high-precision aerial surveys, crop growth monitoring, and natural resource surveys. According to DJI, the drone’s accompanying app-based features such as automatic field scouting that detects crop abnormalities and performs intelligent analyses should allow a single person to manage up to 70 hectares of land.

Ronnie Liu, regional representative of North America at DJI Agriculture, says:

The launch of DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral will help farmers around the world to improve the quality and efficiency of their production, reduce costs, and increase income, all while promoting the development of modern agriculture.

DJI Mavic 3M with RTK module

It’s also worth highlighting that the DJI Mavic 3M includes an RTK module for centimeter-level positioning. The drone maker explains that the aircraft, its camera, and the RTK module are synchronized at the microsecond level to accurately obtain the position information of the imaging center of each camera. This means the new DJI drone can perform surveys without the use of ground control points.

In addition, Mavic 3M is equipped with O3 video transmission, which integrates two channels of transmitting signals and four channels of receiving signals, and supports an ultra-long transmission distance of 15 km. And as is expected from a Mavic 3 drone, its multispectral iteration is also equipped with omnidirectional obstacle sensing to detect and avoid obstacles in all directions.

DJI further explains that Mavic 3M can be integrated into various ecosystems:

Through the built-in DJI Cloud API, based on the MQTT protocol in Pilot 2, users can directly connect Mavic 3M to a third-party cloud platform to collect information, live video, photo data, and other information, all without the need to develop a separate app. Mavic 3M also supports Mobile SDK 5 (MSDK5), letting users easily develop exclusive control apps for scenarios such as intelligent monitoring.

The price of the drone has not been disclosed by DJI, and its availability is said to be limited to “select countries and regions.” More details can be found here.

