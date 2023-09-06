Everything new in DJI Fly drone app’s latest update

DJI has released a fresh new update for its drone flying app, DJI Fly. Version 1.11.4 of the app comes with a host of new features for DJI’s flagship camera drones: Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Classic, and Mavic 3 Pro.

The first and perhaps the most exciting feature that has been made available for the Mavic 3 drone series with this update is Vision Assist. It allows you to view live footage from the aircraft’s front, rear, left, and right vision sensors during flight, essentially identifying potential obstacles and helping you navigate more confidently around them. You can find out more about this capability, including how and when to use it, in this detailed post.

Next, the DJI Mavic 3 series can utilize augmented reality (AR) tech to display the drone’s Return-to-Home Route (pictured above) as well as its Home Point. When you are able to visualize the aircraft’s return in your real-world surroundings, you can be better prepared to avoid any potential obstacles and fly more safely.

Another exciting feature that has arrived with the new DJI Fly app update is called Frame Guide. This feature enables multi-aspect ratio masking during video recording. Basically, Frame Guide shows you in advance how the footage will look like when you crop it later, and this leads to better framing of shots, especially when you are trying to capture content for vertical-first media such as Instagram and TikTok.

Additionally, the Mavic 3 Pro triple-camera drone can now do much more with its medium tele camera. DJI has unlocked several intelligent features including QuickShots, MasterShots, and Sphere Panorama for this camera. Further, you will now find the recording mode supporting 4K 24/25/30fps nighttime videos with the medium tele camera.

The tech giant has also added D-Log M and HLG color modes for the Mavic 3 Pro’s tele camera.

Do note that you will need to update your aircraft firmware as well to its latest version to use the new features of the DJI Fly app.

