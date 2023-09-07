Bristow secures early delivery of Elroy mid-range Chaparral cargo drones as it diversifies activity

Global air services company Bristow Group is looking to diversify from its historic passenger transport activities by securing preferred delivery of medium-haul Elroy Air Chaparral drones to facilitate its expansion into cargo operation.

Bristow, which originated and grew providing helicopter transportation services, is evolving into other kinds of aerial operations, and will rely on Elroy to provide its hybrid, medium-range cargo drones to enable that effort. The Houston-based Bristow placed a deposit this week securing the delivery of five Chaparral UAVs when the first vintage of the craft are expected to become available in 2025.

That deal nailing down a preferred spot among clients awaiting the vertical takeoff and landing drones was an outgrowth of an existing pre-order Bristow placed with Elroy for 100 of its cargo planes.

Bristow has said it plans to use the craft for diversifying international activity for clients in cargo, logistics, healthcare, and energy sectors. Elroy initially revealed its Chaparral drone project in early 2022 targeting middle-mile transport and delivery operation.

The San Francisco-based startup has since piled up an estimated $2 billion in bookings as it continues developing the craft toward certification, production, and operational launch.

Chaparral drones are designed to carry 300- to 500-pound payloads (136 to 226 kg) of cargo over a 300-mile (482 km) range, using a hybrid-electric powertrain.

Goods are loaded into an underslung pod that latches to the fuselage, and can be automatically picked up and dropped off in a 50-foot landing square. Although operations are intended to be autonomous, the Chaparral can also be remotely piloted to comply with civil aviation authorities and airspace integration policies.

Elroy vice president of business development and strategy Kofi Asante said Bristow’s desire to be among the first clients receiving Chaparral cargo drones reflects how fast and far craft development has come in a short period of time – and how valuable they’re expected to be to customer activities.

“Getting to this stage of the process – reserved delivery positions secured with deposits – underscores our relationship built with Bristow, and we are extremely pleased to be at this stage in development,” said Asante. “Bristow’s expertise is a strong catalyst for bringing new aircraft like ours to the market. Their rotorcraft expertise, global footprint, and innovative mindset have made them a strong partner and we are excited for the next chapter together.”

Bristow executive vice president and chief transformation officer Dave Stepanek added that becoming a preferred Elroy client and take reception of its first five Chaparral drones is considered critical to in satisfying the company’s changing client demands faster, and more effectively.

“There is an increasing demand for the movement of time-sensitive cargo for logistics, health care, and energy applications,” Stepanek explained. “Securing these early delivery positions underscores our commitment to leading the Advanced Air Mobility market and builds on our 75+ year legacy of vertical lift innovations At Bristow, we’re excited to usher in a new era of vertical lift operations and collaborate with Elroy Air to meet the emerging market of express shipping cargo in cities and regions without relying on existing or new airport infrastructure.”

