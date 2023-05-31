Legacy cargo airline Ameriflight to launch drone delivery network with Matternet

Top US cargo carrier Ameriflight has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate drone deliveries as part of its regular services, and will soon begin using California-based UAV developer Matternet’s M2 craft and navigating systems to launch that activity.

Ameriflight, which calls itself the largest Part 135 cargo airline in the US, says its FAA exemption to add Matternet UAVs to its operation makes it the first legacy freight carrier permitted to add drone deliveries parallel to its freight transportation using traditional aircraft.

The Dallas-based company said it plans on using broad flight and production approvals Matternet’s M2 has received from regulators to prepare the launch of the first fully functioning large-scale drone operation in the US. In doing so it will look to provide commercial delivery for health care and e-commerce clients to their customers in dense urban and suburban environments across the country.

In building up to that, Ameriflight initially plans on transporting medical samples and small batch pharmaceuticals for partnering companies, before steadily expanding payloads to broader commercial goods.

Read: Matternet’s Swiss medical drone delivery network ‘world’s longest’

Ameriflight will deploy Matternet drones for what will likely be primarily last-mile delivery services as an additional activity to – not in lieu of – the long- and medium-haul cargo transportation flown by its large fleet of traditional planes.

The new services will use M2 UAVs and operating tech from a remote network operations center, allowing Ameriflight to safely expand its network while maintaining what CEO Alan Rusinowitz called the highest level of pilot operator supervision and flexibility.

“Adding this state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly aircraft and launching our UAS division allows us to expand our service offerings to off-airport alternative sites for time-sensitive small package needs,” said Rusinowitz. “Matternet’s technology is at the forefront of autonomous innovation and provides a revolutionary solution for customers. We’re looking forward to launching our first M2 flights very soon, and, as we move forward into future flight, developing additional areas of drone delivery.”

Earlier this year Ameriflight signaled its intention of adding drones to its mix of aerial cargo assets when it announced plans to buy 35 of Sabrewing’s Rhaegal-A heavy-lift UAV. Capable of carrying over 2,000 lb. at maximum speeds of 445 km/h, those craft will be deployed to fill the transportation gap between hubs used by tradition freight aircraft, and last-mile delivery vehicles located in outlying regional networks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.