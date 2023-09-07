What’s new in Sony camera remote SDK’s latest version?

Sony has announced an update to its camera remote SDK for commercial drones. Version 1.10 of the SDK will be available to download for free beginning September 13, 2023. Here’s what to expect…

Sony’s camera remote SDK allows users to control Sony devices remotely from a computer. From changing the drone camera settings to remote shutter release and live view monitoring, the SDK helps software developers design bespoke applications tailored to business requirements. V1.10 of the SDK comes with new features that are particularly important for infrastructure inspection, surveying, drone delivery, and video shooting applications.

More specifically, the SDK now supports the following features:

New support for “Focus Position Setting,” which enables remote acquisition of the current focus position and focus sending to an arbitrary position.

In response to requests from inspections and survey companies to remotely acquire focal length information, Sony has made way for the capability in the new SDK version.

Expanded menu settings for still and movie, including Interval shooting functions and AF tracking sensitivity settings, and menu settings for pre- and post-settings. Meaning, a wider variety of settings can be changed.

Event notifications such as video recording start/stop and “Focus Position Setting” completion to enable high-speed, remote command processing. In addition, status acquisition, such as during media writing, is expanded so that the system can efficiently organize workflows by understanding the camera status.

In addition, the updated SDK also includes compatibility with the newly announced Sony ILX-LR1 commercial drone camera whose availability is expected at the end of November. At that time, Sony will update its SDK again to version 1.11.

