Sony releases drone-sized LX-LR1 camera for enterprise missions

Electronics giant Sony has introduced another of its top-shelf professional cameras with the new LX-LR1, a device whose image-capturing power is packed into tech small enough to mount on the drones its creators kept in mind during the design process.

In releasing the LX-LR1, Sony unveiled a camera delivering high resolution shots from a 35 mm full-frame image sensor for precision industrial and surveying purposes. The device is designed for use with Sony’s interchangeable E-mount lenses, and during remote deployment – including aboard drones – functions with the company’s updated Camera Remote SDK.

Sony says the LX-LR1 is designed for industrial and other specialized enterprise objectives, including infrastructure inspections, investigations, surveying, and mapping missions. The camera’s 61-megapixel image sensor is capable of supporting 4K video of up to 60 fps, and shoots three frames per second.

That photographic power, in combination with the interchangeability of its senses, allows the drone-loaded LX-LR1 to provide flexibility to clients, Sony said.

For example, the unit can be used to rapidly compile a series of lower-altitude shots needed for complete mapping requirements; or take a single image at higher elevations – assuring a broad enough scope and sufficiently dense resolution – to capture the target area in a single frame.

To fit all that performance in a compact body, Sony has made some tradeoffs in taking the LX-LR1 to market. The camera does not have a traditional camera viewfinder or other visual aid screen, for example. It even goes without a battery of its own, relying instead external sources like the drones it’s primarily designed for. It also eschews internal stabilization applications (which UAV operators tend to disable in favor of manual options anyway).

In anticipation of the LX-LR1’s December release date at an entry price of $2,950, Sony has upgraded its Camera Remote SDK for all devices, with another revision planned for November.

Added features include a focus position setting; a focal length information acquisition function; interval shooting and AF tracking sensitivity settings; an expanded menu for pre-and post-shooting settings; and event notification and status acquisition alerts.

Matthew Swinney, head of image sensing solutions at Sony Europe says the new, drone-tailored camera, combined with the new capabilities added through the software updates, will give enterprise users even more precise, detailed return on their imaging investment.

“As the industrial market for drones expands, we recognized the need for a compact, lightweight and full-frame option that prioritizes image quality and offers remote capabilities,” says Swinney. “With the launch of the ILX-LR1, we’ve taken Sony’s trusted legacy and expertise in imaging and paired it with the benefits of our interchangeable lenses and Camera Remote SDK, to create a versatile new ecosystem optimized for photography, which supports a diverse range of industrial applications.”

