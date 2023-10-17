 Skip to main content

Ocean drone fleet surpasses 1M nautical miles, 32K days at sea

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 17 2023 - 11:43 am PT
0 Comments
ocean drone alaska map saildrone

Saildrone, the California company best known for sending its ocean drones into the hearts of hurricanes, has achieved a new milestone. Its fleet of uncrewed surface vessels has surpassed an incredible cumulative distance of 1,000,000 nautical miles during more than 32,000 days at sea, deployed on missions around the globe.

Equivalent to circumnavigating the Earth 48 times and almost 89 years at sea for a single vehicle, this milestone demonstrates the scale of Saildrone’s operations. The company’s ocean drones are being used extensively by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to gather critical climate data and map the seafloor in previously unexplored regions.

Interestingly, this record for Saildrone comes exactly 10 years after the company logged its first major milestone by sending off an ocean drone on a 2,200-nautical mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii in October 2013. That expedition took only 34 days to complete. Today, the Saildrone fleet contains 136 vehicles varying across three different sizes.

“Evolving the Saildrone design, capabilities, and team has been an incredible journey,” said the Saildrone founder and CEO, Richard Jenkins. “This million-nautical-mile milestone is a huge achievement in a relatively short time frame. It underscores the reliability we have achieved and confirms our unique position as the only proven long-range, long-dwell ocean drones.”

Read more: Drone combos, FPV gear top DJI’s fall discount deals

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Saildrone

Saildrone

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.