DJI to release Mic 2 also with Osmo Pocket 3 camera?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 20 2023 - 9:22 am PT
DJI Mic 2 fcc osmo pocket 3 camera

It looks like a new version of the DJI Mic just went through the FCC’s certification process. Is the tech giant planning to release not one but two products next week?

FCC documents have revealed the presence of a DJI Mic 2 transmitter. The wireless device will be a successor to DJI Mic, which was first unveiled without fanfare on the sidelines of the Action 2 camera launch in 2021.

dji mic 2 pocket 3

The original Mic is a wearable and portable dual-channel audio recording system that consists of linked transmitters and a receiver, stored securely in a charging case. The new Mic 2, however, appears to be coming without a receiver or a charging case, based on the current FCC listing. The product is naturally expected to be compatible with Pocket 3, and other future DJI handheld cameras and devices.

The FCC paperwork further reveals that Mic 2 will be powered by a bigger 1.39Wh battery that charges at 5V 0.4A. The original DJI Mic transmitter utilizes a 1.232Wh battery.

dji mic shipping date delay

Other changes can be observed on the design side. The new transmitter appears to be slightly shorter and thicker, which would likely make it incompatible with the old charging case. If that’s the case, it’s possible the device will support USB-C charging only.

Other than that, the FCC label drawing hints at an altered button layout, repositioning of the LED status indicator, and an additional barb for better grip. In the original mic system, the transmitter can also be attached via magnetic clips.

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

