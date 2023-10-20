ASTM-compliant parachute recovery system for DJI M350 drone

Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions (AVSS) has announced the public release of PRS-M350, an ASTM F3322-compliant parachute recovery system for the DJI M350 RTK drone. Priced at $3,600, the product complies with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) M2 Mitigation Means of Compliance requirements and will enable complex flight operations for commercial drone operators.

According to the Canada-based company, PRS-M350 uses the same components as PRS-M300, which was designed for the DJI M300 RTK drone. As such, the new product follows a simple plug-and-play design and is also backward compatible. This means that PRS-M300 users will be able to use their existing product on the DJI M350 RTK by updating the firmware to the latest version (3.123.1.1).

Overall, the package includes a Parachute Recovery System (PRS), a Flight Termination System (FTS), an Automatic Triggering System (ATS), a Manual Triggering Device (MTD), a Rugged GPC Case, and ASTM F3322 documentation. AVSS says it will commence delivery to authorized resellers later this month.

“Over the last many years, AVSS has developed several ASTM F3322 compliant parachute recovery and flight termination systems for drone manufacturers, including DJI,” says Mariah Murray, vice president of operations. “We received numerous requests for our product to be equipped on the DJI M350 since early summer, and we are pleased to supply and support our 50+ authorized DJI dealer network to enable flight over people and comply with EASA’s requirements for an independent activation of a flight termination system.”

Murray is also quick to point out that by early 2024, both PRS-M300 and PRS-M350 will be available in a new version to comply with EASA’s Enhanced Containment requirements. Essentially, this version will feature the addition of a segregated Flight Termination System to prevent fly-aways into unauthorized areas.

It’s worth mentioning that Israel’s ParaZero has also released a parachute recovery system for the DJI M350 drone.

Read more: DJI to release new Mic 2 with Osmo Pocket 3 camera?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.