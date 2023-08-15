 Skip to main content

ParaZero intros parachute safety system for DJI M350 RTK drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 15 2023 - 10:17 am PT
DJI M350 drone parachute parazero

ParaZero, an Israel-based company that builds drone safety systems for commercial aircraft and urban air mobility vehicles, has released a new parachute system. ParaZero’s SafeAir M350 Pro, which is designed for DJI’s latest enterprise drone M350 RTK, is now available to buy for advanced operations.

A parachute recovery system for a drone helps to mitigate flight risks. ParaZero’s products are equipped with integrated sensors that monitor and analyze the drone’s flight patterns continuously to identify any indications of a critical failure.

When triggered, ParaZero’s onboard computer SmartAir Pro responds instantaneously on multiple fronts. The system not only cuts power to the drone, but it also alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm and deploys a lightweight parachute, bringing the drone to the ground in a safe and controlled descent.

According to the company, key features of its parachute system for the DJI M350 drone include:

  • Independent flight termination system (FTS)
  • Autonomous triggering system (ATS)
  • Automatic arming and disarming of the parachute system
  • Easy plug-and-play installation within 10 minutes
  • Automatic and manual parachute triggering
  • Manual deployment remote control included
  • Audio warning for people on the ground
  • Data log access from the black box
  • All mounting and necessary installation components
  • Limitless battery operation

It’s worth pointing out that ParaZero managed to get ASTM F3322-18 approval for the safety system designed for the DJI M300 RTK, and the same is likely in the works for the M350 as well.

Related: Emergency drone passes ASTM tests for parachute recovery

As Boaz Shetzer, chief executive officer at ParaZero, says, “Equipped with ParaZero’s innovative parachute technology, organizations, and operators around the world have received regulatory approvals for advanced operations, including autonomous flight beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), operations over people (OOP), operations in densely populated areas, and drone delivery. We strive to provide a robust safety solution to mitigate ground risk in the event of an emergency.”

Read more: How to get approval for drone flights near London Heliport

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

