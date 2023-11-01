Norway’s Alva unveils upgraded propulsion system for drones

Alva Industries, a Norwegian company specializing in electric motor technology, has released the second generation of its ALTUS X60 industrial drone propulsion system. The new ALTUS X60 Duo boasts several improvements over its predecessor.

Engineered for plug-and-play compatibility with multiple communication protocols, the system has undergone multiple design iterations as well as abusive testing to ensure safety and reliability.

To begin with, the ALTUS X60 Duo features enhanced water sealing, making it weatherproof and eliminating the risk of water ingress into the drone arm. “This is a game-changing advancement for operators who require weatherproof UAV systems,” says Alva Industries’ chief procurement officer Anton Franzén.

Another noteworthy improvement comes in the form of the locking mechanism. While the propulsion system was formerly secured by two bolts on each side, it is now secured with a central titanium bolt running through the arm with positive locking.

Alva is also quick to stress that the product has surpassed 1,000 hours of abusive testing without any degradation. And to make the system compatible with the majority of drone frames, the company is offering it with three different mechanical interfaces, including round 30 mm, round 40 mm, and octagonal 25×38 mm options. Similarly, compatibility has been ensured with navigation lights and other accessories.

It’s also worth mentioning that each critical component of the Alva drone propulsion system is assigned a unique part number and serial number to facilitate traceability. Additionally, all critical components undergo Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and rigorous testing in specialized labs.

