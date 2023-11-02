BRINC delivers first LEMUR 2 drones to police, public safety users

The innovative producer of tactical UAVs designed specifically for police, fire, and other emergency responder operators, BRINC, has announced the first deliveries of its latest LEMUR 2 drones to US public safety clients, opening a new chapter in the already eventful history of the young startup.

Seattle-headquartered BRINC celebrated the initial hand-off of LEMUR 2 drones, which are outfitted to the exacting, often urgent demands of public safety users. Incorporating a wide array of powerful onboard tech, the UAV is conceived to assist operators in de-escalating dangerous situations; improve search and rescue missions; and access perilous environments to provide first responders the eyes and ears that are often critical in successful and secure crisis resolution.

“Our customers’ lives are on the line, and as such we are consistently looking to make improvements and advancements to our drones” said BRINC CEO Blake Resnick. “For BRINC, this means packing every ounce of cutting-edge technology into our drones so emergency responders have the tools they need to make sure everyone gets home safely.

First unveiled last March, the LEMUR 2 was created by building on the groundbreaking concepts that made BRINC’s first generation drone an utterly new and unique addition to police and other emergency services.

In addition to carrying over and improving that initial craft’s innovative features like glass-breaking capabilities, BRINC loaded the LEMUR 2 with tech that include a tracking camera, two IR spotlights, a white light spotlight, a 4K camera, FLIR thermal imager, and microphone-loudspeaker tandem. That ensemble enables visual, nighttime, and thermal imaging, as well as two-way communication between public service operators and anyone in the craft’s proximity.

The LEMUR 2 is also equipped with LiDAR capacities that enable real-time generation of surrounding area floor plans, which are made instantly available to police and public response operators linked to the BRINC LiveOps system. That tech is also responsible for powering the drone’s autonomy engine.

The UAV also features a 360-degree standby hover mode that relies neither on light nor GPS support, and an obstacle awareness system that dynamically adjusts speed around objects, yet still leaves LEMUR 2 operators with complete control for tactical maneuvers.

Delivery of the LEMUR 2 marks another milestone in the young life and career of 23-year old Resnick. The Las Vegas native founded BRINC in 2018 to create specialized drone assets for police and emergency responders after witnessing the mass shootings in his hometown the year before that killed and injured over 500 people.

After designing and producing those UAVs tailor-made to the particular demands law enforcement, fire, and other public safety organizations had described, Resnick is now handing over BRINC’s improved, second generation LEMUR 2 contribution to crisis response.

“With these deliveries we are one step closer to making our vision of a safer world a reality, all made possible by the hard work of everyone here at BRINC,” Resnick said. “I am so proud of what our team has accomplished, and equally proud to be serving the first responder community. Technology that keeps emergency responders out of harm’s way and saves lives is exactly what we are building, and we’re just getting started.”

