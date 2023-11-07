Ondas Holdings’ Airbotics inks $2.6M Optimus drone deal in Dubai

Communication systems and aerial tech firm Ondas Holdings has announced its Airobotics unit has secured a $2.6 million contract with Dubai to supply its Optimus drone platform for public safety and emergency response deployment.

Ondas said the agreement with Dubai will extend the existing network its unnamed local government client founded in 2020 for aerial public safety purposes. To that end, Airobotics will supply its Optimus drone system for security and emergency response across the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest and most populated city.

According to Ondas, the automated Airobotics Optimum package – which includes a UAV, docking station, software, and operating tech – has already been used by public organizations in Dubai to perform “thousands of operational drone flights without human intervention under challenging environmental conditions.”

The accord would appear to validate the strategy that motivated Ondas’ acquisition earlier this year of the financially shaky Israel-based Airobotics, which has since landed contracts across the Middle East. Included in those was the $3.5 million deal it signed last February to provide the UAE with over 20 Optimus systems through its local joint venture partner, SkyGo.

That run of successes hasn’t been limited to the Middle East. Just last September Airobotics’ Optimus-1EX automated drone platform earned type certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

That all-clear enables Ondas to offer two aerial options to potential clients seeking 24/7 plug-and-play aerial inspection, situational awareness, and data gathering systems, along with UAV tech produced by its other subsidiary, US Robotics.

The accumulating breakthroughs of the Optimus drone offer, says Ondas CEO Eric Brock, are both confirming its potentials for safe and effective use by enterprise and public clients, and fueling Airobotics’ continuing business development.

“The recent receipt of a first of its kind Airworthiness Type Certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration demonstrates the high level of maturity, automation, and aerial capabilities of our Optimus,” said Brock in announcing the deal with Airobotics’ public client in Dubai. “The Optimus drone is demonstrating its reliability, having already completed thousands of flights over densely populated areas… (and) we continue to provide Optimus Systems to this governmental entity as they expand the fleet of installed infrastructure in Dubai.”

