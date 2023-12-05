Verge Aero’s Composer aims to “democratize” drone show creation

Drone show organizer and tech creator Verge Aero has taken another step towards its apparent goal of putting itself out of business (kinda), with the introduction of its eponymously branded Composer software designed to transform neophytes into celestial Twyla Tharps.

Just how “newser”-friendly is the Verge Aero program? The software is configured with a drag-and-drop interface that not only makes creating formations for drone shows easy, but actually seeks to encourage people entirely new to the activity to get involved as nascent rivals to professional aerial performance companies like Verge Aero itself.

The Texas-based startup describes Verge Aero Composer as designed to facilitate use by drone show novices, as well as more established organizers only too happy to make the programming process less laborious.

The software includes a library of show elements that users can drag onto a timeline while stitching a full performance together. Coming after the October release of the X7 UAV central to the company’s integrated aerial spectacle package, the Composer software naturally fits snuggly into that existing mix to broaden skill and result levels from the most basic to more intricate.

Verge Aero is avowedly seeking to lower the geek expertise bar and “democratize entry to the aerial entertainment industry.” Yet even the facilitating benefits of the Composer’s addition to its X7 package isn’t going to be putting it, SKYMAGIC, Dronisos, or Stephen Sutton’s mad drone show geniuses at Flyby Guys out of work any time soon.

Instead, the aim is to allow clubs, associations, towns, or smaller companies without the budgets to afford hiring professional drone show companies create and perform spectacles of their own – one reason why the Verge Aero Composer is also set up to permit users to easily add their own tailored texts or logos to UAV formations created.

“Our goal at Verge Aero is to democratize this very technical and nascent industry with a high barrier to entry,” said the startup’s CEO, Nils Thorjussen. “As we’ve continued to expand our offerings through 2023, we’re thrilled to be able to bring Verge Aero Composer to the market, greatly enhancing the ability for individuals to become drone show operators, going from an idea to the sky in really a matter of minutes. Verge Aero Composer is a total game changer in the drone show industry. Now small towns and communities, existing businesses, and beginners that have expressed interest in drone show performances can make their dreams a reality.”

