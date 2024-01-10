Mitsubishi’s drone delivery marketplace ready for take-off in US

Mitsubishi Electric US says the full suite of its AnyMile drone-based logistics and operations management platform is now available for use by drone operators, corporate shippers, and transportation and logistics companies. The platform was first announced at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

AnyMile provides users with access to drone-based shipment, fleet, and service management applications, enabling them to accelerate and scale operations while reducing their carbon footprint. In addition, a new manufacturer-focused portal empowers drone makers to promote their aircraft to prospective buyers. Manufacturers can upload their marketing collateral, performance and warranty information, aircraft usage instructions, maintenance schedules, etc., on Mitsubishi’s platform and educate potential customers about their offerings.

“As the industry continues its rapid growth, management of drones, terminals, routes, and every other aspect of operations will become increasingly more complex, which speaks to the need for an all‑encompassing logistics operations management platform like AnyMile,” says Zafer Sahinoglu, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi Electric Innovation Center (MELIC).

Sahinoglu further stresses that AnyMile supports all categories of drones – multi-rotor, fixed-wing, single-rotor or fixed-wing hybrid VTOL, and eVTOL – to provide an end-to-end resource planning and management system to users. The platform has also tied up with an Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) provider, OneSky, for the safe and efficient operations of drones in low-altitude airspace.

Additional AnyMile features include the ability to schedule cargo pick up at a specific location, tracking delivery to multiple destinations; live maps; set up of terminal and station locations; management of drone maintenance tasks; and performance of routine operational tasks, such as generating customer invoices, key performance indicators (KPIs), and booking services for drones including refueling and servicing.

