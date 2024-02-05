Aussi AAM developer AMSL Aero inks deal for 10 Vertiia eVTOLS

Australia’s contender in the world’s emerging advanced air mobility (AAM) activities, AMSL Aero, has announced a significant development in its domestic market with a deal for 10 of its Vertiia hybrid hydrogen and electric vertical takeoff and landing planes (eVTOL).

The Sydney-based developer of the zero-emission Vertiia eVTOLs said it had concluded an agreement and received deposits for 10 of the craft from aerial services company Aviation Logistics. The deal for the combined hydrogen and battery powered AAM aircraft marks the company’s first accord with a civil client, which operates passenger, charter, freight, and aeromedical activities through its Air Link, AirMed , and Chartair units.

“We are extremely excited by the opportunities that Vertiia will offer,” said Aviation Logistics executive director Matthew Kline. “We believe this aircraft is set to revolutionize the movement of people and freight across the country by providing greater access to air transport whilst opening up new market opportunities that currently do not exist. Today’s announcement is a sign of our commitment to the future development of sustainable air transport in Australia and represents a significant investment that will secure Aviation Logistics future as one of Australia’s leading aviation companies.”

The deal reflects the rapid progress AMSL Aero has made in developing its Vertiia eVTOL, which just one year ago completed its first tethered test flight. The plane aims to enable diversified and long-distance AAM operation with a designed range of 1,000 km., 300 km/h top speeds, and a 500 kg payload capacity.

Aviation Logistics will fly Vertiia planes from the seven bases it operates across Australia, with services debuting in 2027, pending regulatory approval.

In addition to combining battery power of eVTOL craft with hydrogen cells to boost its endurance, Vertiia brings innovation to AAM transport with its “box-wing” design. AMSL Aero borrowed the concept from Australian aeronautical pioneer Lawrence Hargrave, who invented the box kite 13 decades ago during his experiments.

In signing its deal with Aviation Logistics, AMSL Aero CEO Max York pledged “2024 is going to be a huge year for AMSL Aero as we continue to test-fly the aircraft, and we are thrilled to kick-off with our first civil order for Vertiia.

“We are honored to have Aviation Logistics as a partner – with 50 years’ pedigree flying aircraft across Australia’s vast terrain and operating in three of our core target market segments: aeromedical, logistics and passenger transport,” York added. “This deal catapults Vertiia from world-leading development aircraft to commercial reality.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.