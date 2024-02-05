The Buzz Podcast: Pixy Recall and More Delivery news

This week Yifei and Seth discuss the implications of Snap’s total recall of its Pixy “flying camera” and catch up with some of the delivery news from the week.
The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.
Stories:
- Lame in death as in life: Pixy selfie camera ‘drone’ is recalled as potential fire hazard
- Amazon hails its 2023 delivery success, including (one) drone performance
- Wingcopter-backed drone delivery project to German villages expands. Amazon beware (or at least applaud)
Hosts:
