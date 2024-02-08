US Department of Energy buying AgEagle’s eBee drones for emergency response

AgEagle Aerial Systems says it has secured a major contract for eBee X and eBee TAC drones for use by the US Department of Energy (DOE). The drones will support DOE in national security and emergency response efforts.

According to AgEagle, the procurement is led by UT-Battelle, which manages and operates the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on behalf of the DOE.

ORNL is the nation’s largest multi-program science and technology laboratory. It conducts research and development to create solutions that increase the availability of clean energy, restore and protect the environment, and contribute to national security.

AgEagle’s eBee series consists of high-performance, fixed-wing mapping drones that are also NDAA-compliant. The company says a crucial factor for this purchase was that the eBee TAC is approved under the Blue UAS Cleared List program for US government procurement, and the eBee X is the only FAA-approved drone for Operations Over People (OOP) without the need for a waiver in the United States.

“We believe that the US Department of Energy’s choice to utilize our eBee X and eBee TAC systems underscores the value our US government-certified drones bring to critical areas, such as research, security, and emergency response. We are honored to be a trusted partner, and this recognition further motivates us to continue providing cutting-edge, certified security solutions that make a meaningful impact,” says Grant Begley, AgEagle’s Interim CEO.

