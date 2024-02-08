 Skip to main content

US Department of Energy buying AgEagle’s eBee drones for emergency response

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Feb 8 2024 - 10:38 pm PT
0 Comments
ebee x bvlos europe best fixed-wing drone trade c6 class label c2 up emergency response ageagle

AgEagle Aerial Systems says it has secured a major contract for eBee X and eBee TAC drones for use by the US Department of Energy (DOE). The drones will support DOE in national security and emergency response efforts.

According to AgEagle, the procurement is led by UT-Battelle, which manages and operates the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) on behalf of the DOE.

ORNL is the nation’s largest multi-program science and technology laboratory. It conducts research and development to create solutions that increase the availability of clean energy, restore and protect the environment, and contribute to national security.

AgEagle’s eBee series consists of high-performance, fixed-wing mapping drones that are also NDAA-compliant. The company says a crucial factor for this purchase was that the eBee TAC is approved under the Blue UAS Cleared List program for US government procurement, and the eBee X is the only FAA-approved drone for Operations Over People (OOP) without the need for a waiver in the United States.

“We believe that the US Department of Energy’s choice to utilize our eBee X and eBee TAC systems underscores the value our US government-certified drones bring to critical areas, such as research, security, and emergency response. We are honored to be a trusted partner, and this recognition further motivates us to continue providing cutting-edge, certified security solutions that make a meaningful impact,” says Grant Begley, AgEagle’s Interim CEO.

Read more: 2 new DJI drones coming to US with Dock 2, FCC filings show

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

US Government

US Government
Fixed-wing

Fixed-wing
AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.