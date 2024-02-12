International trio takes drone show performances to new heights

Drone shows took center stage around the world this weekend, with aerial performances dazzling viewers in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl host town Las Vegas.

The three marquee drone shows were among many held throughout the world over the weekend, but stood apart for a several reasons. Not only did they involve a particularly large number of UAVs, but also drew big audiences – once again confirming the attraction’s status as a crowd-pleaser equal to fireworks and parades. They were also remarkable in taking the technical level of each choreography to a higher level than ever.

Given its evolution as a spectator event first and sporting contest as a passing concern (no pun intended), the NFL Super Bowl was a logical showcase for one the weekend’s drone extravaganzas.

A 1,000-craft post-game show was carried out by Texas-based Sky Elements, and featured what the company described as the “largest football game ever, showing players kicking, tackling, and passing the ball… (and) concluded with a fantastic end zone celebration.” UAVs also formed images of famous landmarks, including the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign.

The grandiosity of the Super Bowl and its aerial theatrics was matched with the enormity of technical expertise that went into the SKYMAGIC drone show feting the renaming of Abu Dhabi’s airport to Zayed International.

As part of that, the UAV choreography group deployed 17 pilots flying a 1,750 swarm that formed a 3D Airbus A380 jet coming in for a landing. The challenge in creating, and pulling off, the precision flight of that many craft simulating the complete steps of the giant plane’s version of a touch down (pun intended) led the London-based company to also send up six camera drones to capture footage of the astonishing performance.

Video from that – as well as the previous falcon shape that was created – is a must-see:

The international trio is wrapped up by the continuing drone show series Singapore is holding to welcome in the Chinese Lunar New Year.

In keeping with the calendar’s mythical symbol, the aerial performance shaped out “The Legend of the Dragon Gate.” That begins with lotus flowers and lanterns coming into view, before making way for two of the 40-meter-long serpentine creatures wending their way across the sky.

Two nights of the ten-minute, 1,500 drone show were held before Sunday night’s version, with additional performances planned over Singapore’s Marina Bay area the 16, 17, and 18.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.