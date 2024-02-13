Skyports nabs oft-overlooked vertiport work in Dubai air taxi deal

As part of the recent agreement securing the launch of air taxi services by Joby in Dubai, Skyports Infrastructure has been contracted to oversee the construction of vertiports the activity will require – a critical element that has tended to be overlooked in the excitement surrounding nearing next generation aviation.

The accord designating Skyports to establish a series of vertiports for Dubai’s air taxi network was part of the deal the Gulf emirate signed with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer and future service operator Joby. As reported by DroneDJ’s sister site Electrek, that agreement calls for the California aviation startup to initiate activity in 2025, ahead a full launch the following year.

While that aspect of the contract deservedly drew most attention – especially with it granting Joby exclusive air taxi operating rights in the city-state for six years – the element covering vertiport construction is critical even in its supporting role. Under it, Skyports Infrastructure will oversee designing, building, and operating the platforms, and retain ownership of what could be a lucrative, albeit oft-overlooked element in looming eVTOL activities.

Anticipation of nearing next generation aviation tech – and the enormous investment already plowed into its development – have focused virtually all attention on deals paving the way for the debut of air taxi operations. But without fully prepared and well-conceived vertiports, that activity may not get off the ground, or fail to attract sufficient riders if poor design or late availability create more problems than they solve.

Generally speaking, while progress on the aerial testing and certification efforts by air taxi developers has advanced rapidly, planning and work to create vertiports has lagged far behind. The concerns rising from that realization explain why a rash of recent announcements on equipping eVTOL terminals with charging tech all involved existing airports being re-fitted for electric plane use, rather than new vertiports.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority appears to have identified that gap in preparations elsewhere in the world,, and made construction of its initial network of four vertiports an integral part of the air taxi contract.

As such, the deal positions London-based Skyports – whose drone services division is also an international leader in diversified delivery operations – in an ideal spot to bid for what will almost certainly be a glut of activity to construct eVTOL terminals, as cities, states, and entire countries realize they have no place to operate air taxi tech nearly ready for launch.

“The strategic positioning of our vertiports in key locations across Dubai will enhance connectivity and provide a faster travel option for residents and visitors. With the Definitive Agreement signed, now begins the exciting part: designing and building our vertiports,” said Skyports CEO Duncan Walker. “This agreement brings together the key enablers of advanced air mobility: strong, innovative local leadership; a world-leading aircraft partner; and critical ground infrastructure integrated with the Emirate’s existing transportation networks.”

