RigiTech starts medical drone delivery activity in the Netherlands

Swiss drone manufacturing and aerial services company RigiTech is expanding its geographical and healthcare footprint with a new partnership in the Netherlands, where it will trial deployment and eventual integration of its UAVs into routine operation by medical transport and response units.

The new partnership in the Netherlands builds on RigiTech’s established track record in medical operations elsewhere in Europe and in other global regions. In it, the startup will work with healthcare and responder organization Medical Drone Service, which is a collaboration between the nation’s postal system and ANWB travel assistance company.

The eventual aim will be the routine deployment of UAVs in the delivery of supplies needed for both habitual care, and in emergency situations.

RigiTech said one of its Eiger drones has been integrated into the small fleet Medical Drone Service already operates in seeking to extend healthcare accessibility throughout the Netherlands.

Initially that will involve UAV flights between hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities transporting payloads of blood, medication, and diagnostic samples.

As trials and live versions of the activity continue across the Netherlands, Rigitech will be providing Medical Drone Service staff the experience and insights gained in its previous operation of drone deliveries of healthcare supplies. Those include launch of France’s first beyond visual line of sight shuttles between analysis labs, regular aerial transport between hospitals and clinics across Geneva, and similar activity in Uruguay.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, RigiTech also reportedly got the green light from the government of the Maldives to begin drone transport of healthcare and medical payloads across the nation’s 26 inhabited atolls, after initial tests in September proved successful.

In the Netherlands, RigiTech will use its Eiger drone to fly payloads of up to three kilograms in a specially designed medical compartment that can 180 blood tubes, a minimum of three blood bags, and various kinds of medication.

The craft has a maximum flight range of around 100 kilometers, and will be outfitted with a parachute to permit Medical Drone Service flights over densely populated areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.