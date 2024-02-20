New drone aid rushing to Ukraine from international backers – except the US

As extreme-right Republican legislators continue blocking passage of additional US aid to Ukraine, Canada has stepped up alongside European countries and the UK to promise quick delivery of thousands of drones to Kyiv for its nearly two-year defensive battle against Russia’s invasion.

Canada on Sunday said it is dispatching 800 SkyRanger R70 drones to Ukraine valued at $70.3 million. That came in the wake of Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden joining the Latvia-led push to provide Kyiv millions of dollars’ worth of first-person view (FPV) drones, which have become critical assault assets.

That 20-nation coalition is acting alongside the UK, whose ongoing support was topped over the weekend its announcement of a $250 million scheme to kickstart mass production of FPV drones, part of its wider $2.15 billion in aid to Ukraine earmarked for this year.

“I’m proud to announce that the UK and Latvia will co-lead an international coalition to build Ukraine’s vital drone capabilities,” said UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. “Together, we will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that (Vladimir) Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions.”

Yesterday Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said Ottawa, too, was rushing drone aid to Ukraine as part of the international effort to fill what has become a huge and handicapping assistance void from the US. Though the Senate passed a $95 billion support package last week for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, extreme-right legislators in the House who oppose the bill have continued to block its passage.

“These drones are going to help Ukraine’s front line troops assess targets and threats quickly with accuracy and effectiveness,” Blair said, as the two-year mark of Russia’s invasion looms February 24. “As we approach the second anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion, Canada stands firmly with Ukraine in defense of freedom and democracy. In coordination with our allies and partners, we will continue to provide Ukraine with the military aid that it needs to fight and win this war. Today’s announcement ensures that Ukraine has the drones it needs to detect and identify targets which are critical to Ukraine’s ongoing fight. Canada will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

On Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Kasja Ollongren said her government had already begun dispatching its drone assistance to Ukraine as part of its membership of the 20-nation coalition stepping up to keep Kyiv’s war effort alive as the US remains hostage to domestic politics.

Image: Max Kukurudziak/Unsplash

