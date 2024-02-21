Cross-border drone delivery between Malaysia and Singapore in the works

Image for representation purpose only

A new initiative is set to introduce cross-border drone delivery services between Malaysia and Singapore. The focus will be on critical deliveries such as urgent documents, high-value electronics, medical supplies, and perishable foods.

The project is being spearheaded by Malaysia-based drone services giant Aerodyne Group and Singapore’s DroneDash Technologies, an air mobility specialist.

These companies will be responsible for navigating the regulatory framework and securing all necessary permits to make shore-to-shore drone operations possible along the Malaysia-Singapore corridor. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024.

For starters, delivery routes will be established to Johor Bahru and Iskandar Malaysia because they are located close to Singapore. Drones, capable of carrying up to 30 kilograms (DJI Flycart?) and achieving speeds of 150 km/h within a four-hour flight span, will leverage expansive dual city 5G roaming to navigate safely through congested maritime and aerial paths.

Other promised features of the service include real-time tracking, advanced security protocols including 256-bit encryption, and blockchain technology for logistical oversight.

“Organizations in the logistics, cargo delivery, and freight services sector stand to gain a double-digit percentage improvement in overall productivity and cost,” quips Paul Yam, CEO of DroneDash. “Drone deliveries are also beneficial for the environment with emissions and carbon footprint being reduced by up to 100 percent and 80 percent respectively.”

