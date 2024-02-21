TSA leads international drone response training in Croatia

Image for representation purpose only

In a bid to strengthen its global aviation security partnerships, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an agency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), recently conducted a counter-drone training in Croatia.

The TSA took its drone to the Croatian capital of Zagreb for a three-day training course for 28 aviation representatives from seven Eastern European countries. This was the first drone training that TSA led outside the US since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TSA’s Law Enforcement/Federal Air Marshal Service (LE/FAMS) led the course, highlighting operating procedures and the necessary resources to develop plans to respond to possible drone threats.

As transportation security specialist Gus Anderson points out, small drones containing advanced aviation capabilities are easily available on the commercial market. These advanced technologies allow drones the ability to travel further and longer, creating a unique security challenge to commercial aviation.

TSA representative Steve Petrick agrees. “Unauthorized (drones) flying near airports can pose serious safety and security risks and cause disruptions and delays impacting airport operations,” says Petrick. “For DHS and TSA, our international partnerships are crucial to strengthening the global transportation security system and protecting the homeland.”

Supervisory FAM Michael Caskey adds that TSA initiatives such as this help to boost worldwide partnerships, enhance international terrorism prevention efforts, and “raise the global baseline of aviation security.”

Caskey says, “[We] developed the training to address the importance of risk assessment, emergency procedures, and incident reporting related to drone encounters. We shared information on counter-drone technologies, detection methods, and response strategies to mitigate risks.”

