BRINC’s LiveOps platform unifies complete drone data feeds for police crisis response users

Specialist maker of drones for police, emergency services, and crisis intervention forces, BRINC, is introducing its LiveOps platform to both broaden and deepen the effectiveness of its situational awareness technologies with an asset unifying their connectivity and data flows.

Seattle-based BRINC has steadily increased its reputation as the leading designer and manufacturer of drones specifically conceived for security users, particularly police forces. With the rollout of its LiveOps software offer, the company also provides a digital tool that gathers all the video, audio, mapping, and other critical data feeds from its LEMUR UAVs and ground based BRINC Balls to a single command post or shared platform.

The result: magnification of the crisis resolution capabilities the tech was created to provide by giving authorities as complete a picture of on-going emergencies possible.

“LiveOps provides access to the powerful features of BRINC hardware products through one unified platform, significantly improving situational awareness, evidence management, and operational efficiency for entire public safety teams,” said Blake Resnick, CEO of BRINC. “This platform builds on our commitment to help first responders save lives with technology.”

As DroneDJ has detailed in previous posts, BRINC LEMUR drones allow police and other operators to access emergency and conflict situations remotely, providing visual, audio, communications, and various situational awareness flows, including instant creation of 3D maps (not to mention that really cool kinetic glass shattering feature). The LiveOps platform now brings a compact management asset to that mix.

LiveOps ties all those data feeds together in a single space for police and other responders who may be deploying multiple vehicles from different areas of the same crisis location. The result is amplified resolution and response capacities through both the combination and simplified use of those various inflows. Meaning, more information, angles, visual, and analytical perspectives all neatly dished up in the same spot to facilitate the work of operators to resolve standoffs peacefully, and take effective action in cases where that’s not possible.

LiveOps also enables real-time live calls and streams between an integrated SIM card and LEMUR drones, without needing a third-party phone or app. It similarly delivers instantaneous artificial intelligence-produced transcripts of vocal exchanges to platform operators, and direct point cloud data transfers to police users. All information stored by the system for eventual use as evidence.

“BRINC LiveOps will become a critical platform for public safety agencies nationwide as it uniquely integrates deep hardware features into a unified platform.” said Don Redmond, BRINC’s vice president of advanced public safety projects. “Agencies no longer need to tab between multiple platforms during missions, or be worried about limitations tied to specific hardware. LiveOps lets agencies focus on scaling their airborne operations instead of the technical nuances of a fractured technology stack.”

BRINC’s fuller description of LiveOps features include:

BRINC Vault Evidence & Data Storage LiveOps serves as a definitive post-mission repository for flight logs and evidence storage. BRINC Vault allows teams to seamlessly access mission-critical data, with CJIS-compliant logs ensuring the integrity and admissibility of records as evidence. LiveOps incorporates a suite of tools to store and manage evidence efficiently – making data from BRINC devices readily available for prosecution teams. Team & Fleet Management LiveOps grows with your drone program, offering user controls, sub-teams, hardware tracking, and a suite of operational tools. It also provides quick access to BRINC support, along with training videos and documentation. Security Compliant with CJIS standards and featuring direct device communication, our system enhances functionality and security, streamlining team management. We enforce stringent data governance, encrypting data both in transit and at rest, safeguarding mission data and preserving evidence integrity.

