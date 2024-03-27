 Skip to main content

DJI Avata 2: FPV drone retail box leaks before official release

Mar 27 2024
DJI Avata 2 is expected to feature some exciting updates over its predecessor (above)

Ready to get your hands on DJI Avata 2? A couple of pictures of its retail box have surfaced online, suggesting that the indoor-friendly first-person view (FPV) drone is ready for release.

We already know that Avata 2, Goggles 3, DJI FPV Remote Controller 3, and RC Motion 3 joystick controller have received the green signal from the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which is usually one of the last big leaks we see for a DJI drone before its official unveiling.

In addition, DJI is offering huge discounts on the first-generation Avata, a move likely to make more space for its successor.

And now, leakers Igor Bogdanov and Güçlü Atamer have shared pictures of possible packaging for Avata 2, confirming the design and in-the-box contents of the forthcoming drone:

Avata 2 will succeed DJI Avata, which quickly became “the drone to have” when it was first released in August 2022. According to leakers, Avata 2 could feature bigger propellers for improved flight performance, a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48MP photos and 4K videos, and a stabilization tech stack of RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonSteady, and HorizonBalancing.

Goggles 3, meanwhile, is sure to represent the latest and greatest in DJI flight control technology. Leaked images hint at new front-facing cameras that would allow the pilot to keep tabs on immediate surroundings, enhancing safety as well as the overall flight experience.

Expect Avata 2 to be displayed at DJI’s first official retail store in the US when it releases. In other news, lawmakers are currently mulling legislation that would prohibit the drone maker from operating on US communications infrastructure altogether.

