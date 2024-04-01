Drone Express announces drone delivery service in North Carolina

Ohio-based logistics company Drone Express says it is working to bring drone delivery service to the city of Winston-Salem in North Carolina.

Drone Express says it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) toward a Part 135 Domestic Air Carrier Certificate, which is necessary to conduct beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) commercial airborne cargo delivery in the US.

However, the decision to expand to North Carolina is not random for the company. Drone Express has become a member of AeroX, a nonprofit organization focused on creating a national model for an advanced air mobility ecosystem, initially focusing on the Piedmont region of North Carolina.

AeroX has also developed an urban unmanned traffic management system, known as Project ATLAS. The initiative is pivotal for the integration of drones into the national airspace, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

According to Russell Kline, the chief regulatory officer at Drone Express, the AeroX membership highlights how the company is committed not only to advancing drone technology but also to maintaining the highest regulatory standards. “Through our collaboration with AeroX, we will ensure that our operations meet the highest degree of safety and serve as a model for the industry,” says Kline.

