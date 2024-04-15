New firmware updates for DJI Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 drone models

Tech giant DJI has released new firmware updates for two of its latest and most popular drones, the travel-friendly sub-250-gram Mini 4 Pro and the dual-camera powerhouse Air 3.

Mini 4 Pro, Air 3 now compatible with DJI Goggles 3

The fresh firmware packages for the Mini 4 Pro and Air 3 make the drone models compatible with the newly-released DJI Goggles 3 video headset as well as the RC Motion 3 joystick remote controller. Meaning, these consumer drones can now be used with DJI’s latest goggles and motion-sensing remote controller for a first-person view (FPV) and a convenient flight experience.

DJI Goggles 3

However, do note that settings for gimbal parameters, manual focus, and intelligent flight modes such as SmartShots, Waypoint Flight, MasterShots, or QuickShots will not be supported while using these drones with the goggles. Similarly, you cannot access the Portrait mode on the Mini 4 Pro and the camera switching function on the Air 3 during the FPV flight. But you can take single-shot 12MP photos and record videos in 4K/60fps or 1080p/60fps.

For Mini 4 Pro, you can update the aircraft firmware to v01.00.0400, while the DJI RC 2 remote controller firmware can now be updated to v02.02.0000. For DJI RC-N2, firmware v01.01.0300 is available.

For DJI Air 3, update the aircraft firmware to v01.00.1200, and the remote controller to v02.02.0000 for DJI RC 2 and to v01.00.0700 for DJI RC-N2.

You also need to update the DJI Fly app to v1.13.0 to see the new features.

In addition to Goggles 3 and RC Motion 3 compatibility, the new firmware adds support for the Remote ID requirements of some countries and regions.

