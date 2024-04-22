A2Z Drone Delivery releases new safety features, hardware for smart winch

Commercial aerial logistics solutions provider A2Z Drone Delivery has released several new safety features for its popular smart drone winch RDS2. And alongside the software-enabled features, that can be accessed via a firmware update, the company is also releasing a new weatherproof cover for the winch as well as a new auto-releasing bag hook able to deposit packages without a recipient awaiting the delivery.

The key thing to know is that the new safety features are designed to help streamline regulatory approvals for drone operators seeking beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) waivers. These new safety features include multiple tether entanglement auto-detection settings, overweight payload detection when reeling up payloads in the field, tether lifecycle alerts so operators know when to replace the mission-critical tether, and a softer touchdown for payload deliveries.

Here are some more detail about these improvements:

Entanglement auto-detection: In the event the winch's tether becomes entangled, the RDS2 is able to auto-detect and abandon its tether to safeguard the airframe. With this new update, customers can customize the winch's entanglement detection parameters. This allows the smart winch to detect whether the entanglement is an obstruction on the ground, if the hook or tether is entangled at altitude as with a tree or wires, or at the top of its reel-up sequence for a situation where the tether has entangled the drone's landing gear. These parameters can be fully customized to fit the unique demands of any use case.

Overweight payload rejection: The RDS2 now automatically confirms payload weights are within its 5 kg payload pickup allowance to prevent overweight loads from causing unsafe flying conditions. While operators are able to easily confirm payload weights when they personally load the winch, when making pickups from third parties, this safety check becomes less reliable. With the winch automatically confirming payload weights at pickup, operators can confidently proceed with a mission following payload retrieval.

Tether lifecycle alerts: Operators can now customize alert messages to remind them when to replace the winch's braided Kevlar tether. Rated for up to 800 deliveries between replacement, the RDS2 now monitors the total length of spooled-out tether and notifies operators when it is time to replace the mission-critical component.

Gentle payload touchdown: The RDS2 now automatically slows the tether deployment as the payloads approach the ground to minimize time on station and ensure the softest possible landing for mission-critical deliveries.

The RDS2 (Rapid Delivery System 2) is drone agnostic and enables safe and efficient payload deliveries from just about any commercial drone platform. The winch can also be factory-integrated with A2Z Drone Delivery’s purpose-built delivery drones, the RDST Longtail integrated delivery drone and the RDSX Pelican long-range delivery drone.

Here’s Aaron Zhang, CEO and cofounder of A2Z Drone Delivery:

As customers around the world continue to expand their drone delivery operations, more and more are seeking out local regulatory approvals to operate autonomous BVLOS missions. The new safety features we are rolling out in this latest firmware update enable them to demonstrate to regulators that commercial drone delivery operations continue to become safer as the tools of the trade evolve.

