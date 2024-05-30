 Skip to main content

New firmware update for DJI Mini 3 drone is here

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | May 30 2024 - 12:13 am PT
dji mini 3 dji rc deal 2024 price sale under $500 firmware update drone
The incredible DJI Mini 3 with DJI RC remote controller

DJI has released a new firmware update for Mini 3, the company’s most pocket-friendly beginner drone with advanced flight technology and up to 38 minutes of flight time.

Aircraft firmware v01.00.0500 is now available to download for the sub-250-gram Mini 3, while the DJI RC remote controller can now be updated to v01.03.1400. If you use the Mini 3 with the RC-N1 remote controller instead, no update is required. However, your DJI Fly app must be updated to v1.13.4, which comes packed with several new noteworthy features.

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the new Mini 3 firmware adds support for the Remote ID requirements of some countries and regions. In addition, the update fixes some known issues. This usually refers to updation in regular software running logic or fixing some problems that do not affect the use of the product. Nonetheless, the tech giant recommends that you update the firmware in time to get a better experience.

You likely know the $419 Mini 3 comes with the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the more expensive Mini 3 Pro. Its default photography mode churns out 12MP images, but DJI’s 4-in-1 pixel technology helps the drone to click 48MP photos, too. You can further record dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors, both during the day and at night. And in the True Vertical Shooting mode, the camera can rotate 90 degrees to capture content that is perfect for TikTok and Instagram.

That’s not all. The $549 Mini 3 combo gets you the DJI RC remote controller with a built-in 5.5-inch HD display for crisp viewing even in direct sunlight. If you were to buy DJI RC as a standalone product, you would be paying $309 just for the remote controller because it ensures the best possible outdoor flying experience with smooth control sticks and customizable buttons and dials.

