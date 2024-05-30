Skydio’s X10D drone makes the DoD’s Blue UAS list

US drone manufacturer Skydio is harvesting the fruit of its decision to shift from consumer drones to specialization in enterprise and defense applications with news that its cutting-edge X10D has made the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Blue UAS list.

The selection of the X10D marks the second Skydio drone added the Blue UAS list composed of craft designated as meeting security criteria required for procuration and use by the DoD and its agencies. The company’s X2D had previously made the cut to the roster, which accords UAVs pre-approval status permitting military and government security contractors to considerably speed the process for obtaining and using platforms.

Unveiled last September, Skydio describes the X10 as an AI-powered UAV equipped with a 48MP telephoto camera capable of identifying a subject from a distance of 2,400 feet – and vehicle from 6,500 feet – and the “first drone to feature the Teledyne FLIR Boson+ sensor.” The company also touts onboard Skydio NightSense tech supporting autonomous flight in low- or no-light environments.

The X10D’s anointment as a Blue UAS member offers a double advantage to Skydio and other manufacturers on the list. For starters, it provides a ready-made and reserved base of potential business opportunities among defense agencies and contractors. Inclusion is also considered an official vouchsafe for the data security of UAVs selected for the list, even for non-military operators – a factor all the more poignant amid the political campaigns of protectionist blacklisting of DJI craft.

Meanwhile, the selection validates Skydio’s dramatic decision last September to halt development and sale of consumer drones and focus on high performance enterprise, military, and security UAVs. The move followed a similar pivot by Red Cat Holdings, whose Teal Drones unit has scored successive government contracts since.

Inclusion of the X10D is a clear sign that strategic shift is already paying off – and likely to generate business with government clients and contractors in the future.

“As the largest manufacturer of small drones in the United States, serving every branch of the US military, the Blue UAS Cleared List is a critical distinction for Skydio X10D,” said Mark Valentine, president of global government at Skydio. “This represents an important step forward in providing secure, autonomous uncrewed aerial systems to more US defense operations. As the only domestic company producing dual-use drones at scale for both the enterprise and defense sectors, Skydio is proud to get the X10D into the hands of our service members, providing a critical combat capability in a time of growing global threats.”

