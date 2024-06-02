The Buzz Podcast: Avata 2 Update Amazon Delivery and more

This week Yifei and Seth discuss Amazon’s BVLOS approval by the FAA, a big firmware update to the Avata 2, and more drone news.
Stories:
- Amazon gets FAA BVLOS approval for Prime Air drone delivery
- Denver police to resume abandoned drone deployment
- DJI Avata 2 gets new 4K/100fps mode for incredible slow-mo FPV footage
- New York police deploys life saver drones at city beaches
- Fireworks on drones: a first in the United States
Hosts:
