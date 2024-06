The Buzz Podcast: Avata 2 Update Amazon Delivery and more

This week Yifei and Seth discuss Amazon’s BVLOS approval by the FAA, a big firmware update to the Avata 2, and more drone news.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.