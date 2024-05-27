 Skip to main content

New York police deploys life saver drones at city beaches

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | May 27 2024 - 11:34 pm PT
0 Comments
New York drones beach
Tobay, or Not Tobay (Beach)

With Memorial Day marking the start of summer in many places, New York City Police officials got to work over the holiday weekend introducing drones that will keep watch over the beaches of coastal boroughs for the next four months.

As outlined in a February announcement, the drones are being positioned along New York City’s 14 miles of public beaches. When lifeguards identify swimmers in trouble, the craft will be dispatched as a faster means of reaching and dropping life-saving flotation devices to them. Many, if not all UAVs will be piloted from the municipal police drone unit’s central command. 

Drones were initially introduced last summer to assist with the rising number of shark sightings and occasional attacks off New York’s beaches. 

Extension of their use for life saving purposes comes at a particularly useful time, moreover. According to reports, the city’s usual staff of 600 lifeguards is now down to 230, as authorities struggle to find qualified people to fill the empty posts.

New York City Police deputy commissioner of operations and leading drone deployment organizer, Kaz Daughtry, posted on social media that the force and its UAVs would be in place for the Memorial Day rush on beaches, and throughout the summer.

“Thanks to @nycmayor and  @nypdpc, the @NYPDnews is embracing technology that could save lives,” Daughtry said on what most people still call Twitter. “This summer, we will be utilizing drones that can deploy a floatation device to swimmers in distress. We can also use these drones to communicate with the swimmer in distress while help is on the way. Game changing. Life saving. Enjoy the sunshine, NYC. We have the Watch.”

Seven people drowned off New York’s beaches over the past two years, down from 21 fatalities in 2021. Use of drones over the city’s sandy coast look to cut those down further – and calm lingering fears over shark sightings

The deployment comes amid considerable diversification of drone deployment in the city since New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a liberalization of rules governing UAV use last July. Earlier this month, Daughtry said police will station docked craft to respond to 911 calls in certain areas. 

Since Daughtry July’s annoucement, he noted, police use of drones across New York had increased 500% over the previous year.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

police drones

police drones
New York City

New York City

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing