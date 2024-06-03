You can now convert SkyeBrowse 3D models into walkable environments

One-click drone reality capture platform SkyeBrowse says it is joining forces with immersive training simulation technology specialist RSET. The partnership will allow SkyeBrowse users to transform their 3D models into walkable environments, thus gaining a deeper understanding of spatial dynamics and improving situational awareness.

SkyeBrowse cofounder and CEO Bobby Ouyang says that integrating 3D models into RSET’s simulation software will enable much more immersive possibilities for training and operational planning. Public safety agencies, for instance, will be able to use their digital twins for a variety of critical training situations, including:

Active shooter drills : First responders can navigate through realistic 3D models of schools, offices, and other environments, practicing and refining their response strategies in a safe and controlled setting.

: First responders can navigate through realistic 3D models of schools, offices, and other environments, practicing and refining their response strategies in a safe and controlled setting. Firefighting exercises : Fire departments can simulate fires in complex structures, gain insights into building layouts and potential hazards, and enhance their ability to plan and execute effective firefighting tactics.

: Fire departments can simulate fires in complex structures, gain insights into building layouts and potential hazards, and enhance their ability to plan and execute effective firefighting tactics. Disaster preparedness: Emergency management teams can create detailed simulations of disaster scenarios, such as earthquakes or hurricanes, improving coordination and response times.

In addition, the companies are introducing a novel feature called “zombie mode,” adding an element of gamification to training exercises. This feature is designed to make training sessions more interactive and enjoyable for participants, improving both engagement and retention of critical skills.

Another standout feature of this partnership is the ability to conduct pre-visualizations and after-action reviews directly within SkyeBrowse models. Incident commanders and training officers can:

Pre-plan missions : Visualize and plan missions in detail before they are executed, identifying potential challenges and optimizing resource allocation.

: Visualize and plan missions in detail before they are executed, identifying potential challenges and optimizing resource allocation. Review and analyze: Conduct thorough reviews of training exercises or real-world incidents, using the 3D models to analyze actions and outcomes, and to develop improvement strategies.

In a nutshell, SkyeBrowse users can now leverage their digital twins to not only document and analyze real-world environments but also to enhance training, improve preparedness, and ultimately save lives. Click here to try RSET for free.

