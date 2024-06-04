 Skip to main content

New security firewall for DJI Dock automated drone nests in US

Jun 4 2024
Reality capture and drone data management specialist DroneDeploy has released a new security product to enhance the security of DJI Dock and Dock 2 automated drone nests.

DJI Dock and Dock 2 can fully automate aerial data capture for industries like construction, energy, agriculture, and mining. Docked drones can take off, land, charge, and fly autonomously, meaning users can scale their data capture operations in previously impossible ways. 

And in its blog post announcing the release of the Dock Shield security solution, DroneDeploy is categorical that it doesn’t want users concerned about the security of their data in the current geopolitical climate to miss out on the impressive technological advancements in nested drones.

“Dock Shield is a robust suite of network security protocols designed to limit connections solely to trusted DroneDeploy-controlled US servers. This solution will help ensure that drone data arrives securely and at its intended destination,” the company explains.

Dock Shield integrates seamlessly with the company’s Dock Automation product that allows users to plan missions remotely in DroneDeploy. Further, the security solution is compatible with services like Starlink and other cellular providers, as long as there’s a router/firewall device on-site to enact necessary networking rules.

“While running Dock Shield, your docked drones experience no added latency, guaranteeing peak performance during operations. Dock Shield encompasses features such as validated DJI Dock and drone firmware updates straight from DroneDeploy servers, along with continual checks of firewall rules for flawless implementation,” the company says.

It’s also worth mentioning that while initially tailored for DJI Dock 1 and 2, Dock Shield is designed for compatibility with any drone. The next drone to gain compatibility with the product could be the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise. Additionally, DroneDeploy is pursuing collaborations with other drone hardware manufacturers as well to tailor Dock Shield to become the default security solution for all. 

Read more: New DJI Mini 2 SE firmware adds Remote ID support

