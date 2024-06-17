 Skip to main content

New Maryland drone law brings $1K fine, 3 year prison time

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jun 17 2024 - 1:41 am PT
0 Comments
maryland drone prison fine
Representational image

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has signed into law a new bill that aims to restrict the use of drones near correctional facilities. Unauthorized drone operations in the vicinity of state prisons and jails will soon attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a $1,000 fine.

The law, effective October 1, 2024, is aimed at addressing the rising concerns over drone misuse, which poses substantial risks to security and order within these facilities.

Drones are increasingly being used for nefarious purposes, including delivering contraband to inmates. Such activities pose considerable challenges for correctional facility administrators, who have witnessed a surge in attempts to smuggle items such as drugs, cell phones, and weapons into secure areas.

Under the new law, it would become illegal to intentionally operate a drone over a correctional facility to record images of the facility without prior authorization of the managing official of the correctional facility or the Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services. The law further prohibits an operator from using a drone to deliver contraband to a person detained or confined in a place of confinement.

The law outlines severe penalties for violators, including fines of up to $1,000 and prison sentences of up to three years. However, it’s worth mentioning that correctional facilities have been madated to post signage warning of the prohibitions in a visible area on the exterior of the property.

Read more: Save $590 with the best deal ever on DJI Avata FPV drone combo

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Regulations

Drone Regulations
drone laws

drone laws
Prison Maryland

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing