New Maryland drone law brings $1K fine, 3 year prison time

The governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, has signed into law a new bill that aims to restrict the use of drones near correctional facilities. Unauthorized drone operations in the vicinity of state prisons and jails will soon attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a $1,000 fine.

The law, effective October 1, 2024, is aimed at addressing the rising concerns over drone misuse, which poses substantial risks to security and order within these facilities.

Drones are increasingly being used for nefarious purposes, including delivering contraband to inmates. Such activities pose considerable challenges for correctional facility administrators, who have witnessed a surge in attempts to smuggle items such as drugs, cell phones, and weapons into secure areas.

Under the new law, it would become illegal to intentionally operate a drone over a correctional facility to record images of the facility without prior authorization of the managing official of the correctional facility or the Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services. The law further prohibits an operator from using a drone to deliver contraband to a person detained or confined in a place of confinement.

The law outlines severe penalties for violators, including fines of up to $1,000 and prison sentences of up to three years. However, it’s worth mentioning that correctional facilities have been madated to post signage warning of the prohibitions in a visible area on the exterior of the property.

