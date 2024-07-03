DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro camera gets US FCC nod

Days after being spotted on the UAE tech regulator website, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has made its way to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. Is DJI prepping to announce the release date of its new action camera?

FCC filings, in our experience, pop up not long before the release date of a product. You likely know that the FCC issues unique codes to companies to identify their wireless offerings in the market. A detailed scrutiny by the government agency is necessary to ensure that any new product entering the market meets US safety standards and won’t interfere with other electronic devices.

So, when a product receives an FCC code after rigorous testing, it becomes safe to assume that its public release is imminent.

What’s particularly interesting about the new DJI camera is that it’s the first in the Action series to carry a “Pro” moniker. And that likely means that we’d get to witness many advanced features in Osmo Action 5 Pro, possibly surpassing GoPro’s flagship Hero 12 Black camera. The Osmo Action 4, which launched in August 2023, has been a strong alternative to GoPro, but the new offering could elevate DJI’s offering with substantial improvements.

Speculation surrounds the possible inclusion of a 1-inch sensor, a notable upgrade from the current model’s 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor. This would align the Osmo Action 5 Pro more closely with competitors like the Insta360 One R, which boasts a 1-inch edition co-engineered with Leica, and the Insta360 Ace Pro with its 8K capabilities. It’s worth mentioning that DJI’s latest handheld camera, Osmo Pocket 3, also features a 1-inch sensor.

Additionally, DJI could introduce enhancements in battery life and video performance. Expectations include improved photography modes and potentially higher-resolution video recording, which could justify the “Pro” moniker. However, these enhancements will likely come with a higher price tag compared to the Osmo Action 4, which is currently available for $299.

It’s worth highlighting that DJI is also expected to launch a new Air series drone soon.

