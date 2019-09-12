Flirtey releases its new Eagle delivery drone and ground station

Drone delivery company Flirtey has released its new delivery drone and drone station at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) present. The new drone system brings improvements to Flirtey‘s already active drone delivery system.

Flirtey unveiled its new delivery drone, the Flirtey Eagle, along with the Flirtey Portal, on September 7.

The Flirtey Eagle has been designed to fly in 95% of weather conditions and can fit 75% of packages in its compartment. Similar to Wing Aviation’s design, the Flirtey Eagle also uses a tether to lower the package at the drop-off location.

The Eagle is flown using a custom-made autonomous software platform that has been given the go-ahead by the FAA as the first multi-drone delivery system to be approved in the US.

Flirtey Portal is the company’s portable and safe drone launch station. It can go into a trailer and fit into a parking spot, allowing companies to move it as required.

Flirtey’s CEO Mathew Sweeny said that the new drone from Flirtey is leading the way for drone delivery and comes with unique capabilities not offered in other drone delivery systems.

We are thrilled to now reveal Flirtey’s industry-leading technology to the world. We expect Flirtey’s advanced drone delivery system will become the industry standard in America. Flirtey’s technology has unique capabilities unavailable from any other aircraft manufacturer to enable first-movers to capture market share in their industries. Flirtey’s latest technology makes life-saving and commercial drone delivery to homes in the United States an imminent reality.

Photo: Flirtey

