Check out these amazing drone light shows from Firefly [video]

eHang, Verity Studios, and Intel are three well-known companies that have used unmanned aircraft to create stunning drone light shows, but they are not the only players in this market. Check out the company Firefly from Detroit that creates the most stunning drone light shows. The shows are highly choreographed, are 100% customizable, and are totally worth watching.

Amazing drone light shows from Firefly

Firefly from Detroit flies their drones right next to a busy road during their practice sessions, and it makes you wonder how many drivers would have called in UFO sightings after seeing these amazing drone light shows.

The company has been organizing drone light shows for some time now, but after seeing this video, I wanted to make sure that we would cover the company on DroneDJ. Up till now, we have shown you the stunning drone light shows from companies like Intel and eHang, but after watching these videos, I would argue that Firefly is a top contender as well. Anyway, watch these videos if you have a few minutes this morning and let us know what you think!

What do you think about drone light shows instead of good-old-fashioned fireworks? Do you think the drone shows might actually be a safer and more entertaining replacement? Let us know in the comments below.

