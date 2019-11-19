DJI Fly app working with the DJI Mavic Air and DJI Spark

The newly released DJI Mavic Mini brought a new app along with it, called DJI Fly. It’s a cut-down version of the DJI GO 4 app to better suit the needs of new flyers. The only drone that officially works on the DJI Fly app is the new DJI Mavic Mini, and after some testing and a video from iAdventurez, we have been able to get both the DJI Mavic Air and DJI Spark working in the new app.

The new DJI Fly app is a simplified version of the DJI GO 4 app, removing many of the power users and advanced tools to create an app that is friendlier to beginner pilots.

Want to use the new app too? We’ll show you how we got it working and the possible risks with doing so.

The description of the DJI Fly app on the Play Store is as follows: “The DJI Fly app was designed to help pilots fly drones with ease (DJI FLY is only available with Mavic Mini for now).” It hints at the possibility that the new app will allow for more drones to be connected to it in the future.

This is how I got it to work. I launched the DJI Fly app while connected to the Mavic Air’s remote. Once in the app, the drone was displayed for a second when it was covered up by a “Device Not Supported” message.

While on the “Device Not Supported” screen, I force closed the app and launched it again. Doing this caused the app to go directly into the DJI Mavic Air’s camera view. As far as I can see, the drone flies perfectly and the flight telemetry works correctly. That’s about it.

While flying, I encountered a full SD card bug that prevented me from recording and taking photos where the shutter button would disappear. The QuickShots also would not engage when clicking on the start button. One other thing that wasn’t present in the app was the visual markings for the forward and backward sensors.

While testing, the app was on version 1.0.1.

I am not sure if the steps for the Spark are the same, nor have we tested it with other drones from DJI. DJI doesn’t officially support the Mavic Air and the Spark in the DJI Fly App. For this, we can’t recommend trying it, as there are a few bugs for DJI to iron out.

Photo: DJI

