Rotor Riot’s take on the FAA’s Remote ID

Ever since the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) proposed Remote ID standard was shared, many people within the industry, including DJI’s Brendan Schulman, have been worried about the effect it will have on the future of commercial and recreational drone pilots, including the ones who build drones themselves. Earlier this week, Rotor Riot released a video giving an overview of the situation and the effect it will have on the FPV community.

Drew Camden from Rotor Riot goes through the proposed Remote ID law, and what effect it will have on the world of FPV racing.

The proposed regulation will force FPV drones to be prebuilt by manufacturers that are authorized by the FAA and include a tracking device. The tracking device would send information about the drone as well as the pilot flying the drone to the FAA and anyone that is wanting to view it. This would destroy any privacy you currently have.

The main issue brought up in the video is the fact that proposed regulations have been created due to the increase in commercial drone operations of the last year or so. Drew gives a good example of a commercial drone flying across state lines to deliver a package, which is a good case for remote ID, not for an FPV drone being flown around a park.

DroneDJ’s Take

DroneDJ is pro-Remote ID for drones, but not in the way it is currently being proposed by the FAA. Working together with Drone U and other parties, we will share a guide with you on how best to proceed if you want to make your concerns known to the FAA.

You can provide your feedback and comments on the proposed regulations here before or on March 2.

Rotor Riot is currently working with the FPV Freedom Coalition to fully understand the situation and will put together a document outlining the best way to comment.

Photo: Ingo Doerrie

