Drone footage shows the effect COVID-19 has on LA’s traffic

Drone footage captured last Sunday shows the effect the COVID-19 coronavirus is having on one of Los Angeles‘ biggest problems: traffic. The footage captures an almost empty 110 freeway compared to what would normally be heavy traffic at 9:30 a.m. on a Sunday.

Journalist and filmmaker Erik Olsen has managed to capture images of the 110 freeway with his drone. Erik stated that it’s “unreal, not even on a slow Sunday is there this little traffic.”

Highways in Italy are also deserted due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Spanish police have also been out in force with megaphone-equipped drones shouting at people to not break the active quarantine in that country.

A commenter on the Instagram post below had the following to say on the time he was able to cut from his drive from Washington, DC, to Boston, as a result of COVID-19.

On Saturday I drove from DC to Boston in a little more than 6 hours. It should be 9 or 10 hours.

What are your thoughts on the effect coronavirus is having on the world right now? Do you think drones can help with some of the issues? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: OsitaLV

