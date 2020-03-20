After China and Spain, the French Riviera police are now using drones as well to inform people about the dangers of the coronavirus and to order them to keep a safe distance.

Update: new photos confirm indeed that a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise with a speaker was used in this case. Drone-06 was involved in the drone operation.

Photo credits: AFP/Valery Hache

French Riviera police use drones to give coronavirus orders

If you were to venture out onto the deserted beaches below the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, there is a good chance you will be shouted at from above. The French Riviera police have started to use drones to give coronavirus orders, such as “Keep a safe distance of at least one meter (3 feet) between people” to the general public.

The police in Nice has partnered with a local drone operator to warn the public about the virus. Apparently warning people by drone has been effective since the police are about to use a second drone in the nearby town of Cannes.

We don’t have information on the kind of drone that is being used during these coronavirus warning operations, but the DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise would be a suitable aircraft since it can be outfitted with a loudspeaker.

The drone armed with a loudspeaker is used over some of the city’s most popular beaches and other locations, informing people of the government’s confinement order, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, in the United States, where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is growing exponentially, the government has no plans to use drones at all to help fight the highly contagious virus.

Photo: AFP/Valery Hache

