Australia to introduce drone registration and accreditation

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has announced that drone registration and accreditation will soon become a requirement to fly a drone unless you are in a CASA-verified model airfield and your drone weighs less than 250 grams.

In a newsletter sent out by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), drone registrations and accreditation will soon be implemented in Australia, similar to car licenses.

Any drones that weigh over the 250-gram limit will be required to get registered on myCASA with the serial number, make, model, weight, and the type of drone. You are also required to be at least 16 years old and have an Aviation Reference Number (ARN). The exact price for registration is unknown at this point. This registration must be renewed every 12 months if you want to keep flying.

Along with registering your drone for flight, you will also have to prove you know the “standard operating conditions” for drones by getting accredited by CASA. You will be required to watch a short video and then take a quiz. You are allowed to take the quiz as many times as you want until you pass, where you will then receive a certificate. The certificate will last for three years and allows you to supervise others, including those flying that are under 16 years old.

If you already have a remote pilot license (RePL), you won’t be required to be accredited, but will still have to register your drones whether they are used recreationally or commercially. If you plan to only fly your drone indoors and it’s over 250 grams, you won’t be required to register your drone, either.

What are your thoughts on drones having to be registered if they are over 250 grams? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Tim Shapcott

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos