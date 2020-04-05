DJI changing Credits affiliate rules, here what it means for current and future credit earned

DJI sent out an announcement on March 30 through its DJI Affiliate website letting us know of changes coming to the DJI Credits program. Previously, credit from the program had no expiry date. New changes mean any DJI credit you have will eventually expire. This forces you to risk losing the credit while increasing pressure to buy new products.

How it works

The new DJI credit rule means DJI credits received after the 30th of March will expire at the end of the following year after they are in your account. That means if you receive DJI credits in April 2020, they will expire at the end of 2021.

While the change still gives you at least one year to use the credits, suddenly tightening program rules could be an indicator of the state of the consumer business for DJI.

Any DJI credits you currently hold will not expire however. Existing credits still follow the same rules previously applied to DJI Credits. These credits will also be used on purchases before any new credits are deducted.

Why it changed

While the exact reason for the change is unclear, DJI may have been planning to implement this new rule for a while now. Fast tracking these changes with the current health pandemic affecting consumer spending in the world right now is possible.

DJI shared the following statement on its affiliate site:

Dear DJI User, Thank you for your continued support of DJI. We have updated our DJI Credit rules. From March 30, 2020, 23:59:59 (UTC+8), DJI Credit will expire at the end of the year following when it is made available. For example, DJI Credit made available between March 31 and December 31, 2020 will expire on December 31, 2021. DJI Credit available before March 30, 2020, 23:59:59 (UTC+8), will remain without expiration, for now, however, this balance will be used first by default when making purchases with DJI Credit. To avoid losing any of your DJI Credit, please pay attention to these updates and keep them in mind when considering your DJI Credit balance or future purchases. Best, DJI 2020/3/30

What do you think about the DJI credit change? Do you think DJI should change its affiliate program to be more like Amazon‘s? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: Josh Spires

