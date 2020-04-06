CASA sends out rules reminder after coronavirus drone usage

- Apr. 6th 2020 12:04 pm ET

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) shared a drone rules reminder on Twitter after what we can only assume caused the message to be sent out, neighbors sharing a drink with each other via a drone in eastern Australia.

Last Friday, Australia‘s aviation regulatory body, CASA took to Twitter to send out a quick reminder to drone fliers of the basic rules when flying drones within Australia.

CASA stated that they have been seeing reports of drones being used in “innovative ways” during the coronavirus outbreak. CASA then reminded us that the drone rules still apply and followed up with another tweet saying the following.

You MUST: Keep your drone at least 30 meters away from other people. In your visual line-of-sight. Not fly above another person or in a populous area, this could include over neighboring houses and backyards.

Focusing on the last point. “Not flying over neighboring houses or backyards,” almost points to the recent drone flight that saw a man missing his neighbors flying two glasses of whisky over to his their house for them to enjoy, while the social distancing laws are in place.

In the viral drone flight, the pilot broke a few basic rules, including, keeping the drone at least 30 meters away from other people, not flying over other people’s property, and more importantly, not flying over other people. While its obvious the neighbors were in on the drone delivery, do you think it was a good idea for the pilot to post the video online?

CASA has also recently announced its plan for drone registration and accreditation for all drones flown outdoors and weigh over 250-grams.

What do you think about the response from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA)? Do you think a more serious response was needed? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: CASA via Twitter & Joe Mignone

